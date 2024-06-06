WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa's ANC decides to form unity government with opponents
President Cyril Ramaphosa says African National Congress party will form a unity government, bringing in all major parties to solve a political deadlock in Africa's most industrialised country before a June 16 deadline.
South Africa's ANC decides to form unity government with opponents
Ramaphosa acknowledges after ten hours of intense talks with his party's senior members at a Johannesburg conference centre, the governing party now needs partners to form a government. / Photo: AFP
June 6, 2024

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that his African National Congress [ANC] would seek to form a government of national unity with a broad group of opposition parties.

"The purpose of the government of national unity must be, first and foremost, to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed," Ramaphosa said after a marathon ANC meeting on Thursday.

"These issues include job creation and the growth of our economy that will be inclusive, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption," he said.

In last week's general election, the ANC won just over 40 percent of the vote and 158 seats in South Africa's National Assembly, falling short of an outright majority for the first time.

As Ramaphosa acknowledged after ten hours of intense talks with his party's senior members at a Johannesburg conference centre, the governing party now needs partners to form a government.

Recommended

There had been speculation the party might seek to form a minority government or a coalition with one or two major parties, but in the end Ramaphosa invited all his rivals to talks.

"Such a national dialogue will enhance the pressing task of rebuilding social cohesion in a fractured society, following a particularly toxic and divisive election campaign," he said.

Ramaphosa said ANC negotiators had already held talks with five parties: The leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA), the National Freedom Party (NFP) and the anti-immigrant Patriotic Alliance (PA).

"All parties must commit to shared nation building and social cohesion," he said. "These values include respect for the constitution of the Republic of South Africa and the rule of law, social justice and equity, human dignity, non-racialism and non-sexism."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat