The US will send about $225 million in military package to Ukraine, US officials have said, that includes ammunition Kiev's forces could use to strike threats inside Russia to defend the city of Kharkiv from a heavy Russian assault.

The officials said on Thursday the aid includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, as well as mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

Under a new US directive, Ukraine can use such weapons to strike across the border into Russia if Russian forces there are attacking or preparing to attack.

That change, however, does not alter US policy that directs Ukraine not to use American-provided ATACMS or long-range missiles and other munitions to strike offensively inside Russia, according to US officials.

The new aid package comes as President Joe Biden used his speech on Thursday at the American cemetery in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to vow that the US "will not walk away" from the defence of Ukraine and allow Russia to threaten more of Europe.

To do so, he said, would mean the US has forgotten "what happened here on these hallowed beaches."

Biden is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday. On Wednesday, a Western official and a US senator said Ukraine had used US weapons to strike inside Russia.

A June 3 report from the Institute for the Study of War suggests that Ukrainian forces used a HIMARS system to strike a Russian S-300/400 air defence battery in the Belgorod region in recent days.

The new aid package is being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which pulls systems and munitions from existing US stockpiles so they can go quickly to the war front.