TÜRKİYE
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Russia’s Security Council chief Shoigu
The duo discussed situation in Palestine's Gaza, Syria and ongoing negotiations for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish diplomatic sources say.
The duo also discussed developments in Ukraine, the sources added. / Photo: AA
June 10, 2024

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry has said in a brief statement.

Further details were not provided officially but Turkish diplomatic sources said Fidan and Shoigu, a former defence minister, discussed the situation in Palestine's Gaza, Syria and ongoing negotiations for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Expressing his readiness to boost Moscow-Ankara contacts at the level of security councils, Shoigu conveyed his greetings to Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and National Security Council Secretary General Seyfullah Hacimuftuoglu, who he said he hopes to welcome to Russia at a suitable time.

"I propose full-fledged bilateral consultations on security issues to be held in Moscow or Ankara in the third quarter of this year,” Shoigu said, according to a statement issued by Russia’s Security Council news service.

The statement underlined that during the meeting between Fidan and Shoigu, Turkish-Russian security cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats was discussed.

"The intention to develop a strategic equal bilateral partnership, including strengthening international and regional security, was confirmed,” the statement added.

BRICS meeting

The duo also discussed developments in Ukraine, the sources said, adding that Fidan also met Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service, in the capital.

Fidan later attended an event organised by the Russian-Turkish Businessmen's Association.

Earlier the day, Fidan met a delegation of Ahiska Turks in the capital. He is in Russia to attend a two-day meeting of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies.

The session marks the first gathering since the group expanded from five members to nine in January with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as official members.

Another 15 countries, including Türkiye, were also invited to the expanded format of the meeting.

