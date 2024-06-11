Israeli local media reported that the US technology giant Intel has halted the construction of its new $25-billion factory in Israel.

According to the Israeli financial daily Calcalist on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry is aware of the company's decision to halt the establishment of the plant in Israel.

It added that Intel's suppliers received in the past days notices of the cancellation of contracts for the supply of equipment and materials required for the establishment of the factory.

The completion of Intel's factory in Israel was expected to be by 2026, the daily added.