More than 10 million people have been displaced within war-torn Sudan, according to figures released by the International Organization for Migration.

Within Sudan, 70 percent of those displaced "are now trying to survive in places that are at risk of famine", the IOM warned on Tuesday.

Since the war broke out in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, 7.26 million people have fled their homes, adding to 2.83 million already displaced by previous conflicts, the IOM said.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Sudan is facing the world's worst displacement crisis, as the war shows no signs of abating and the spectre of famine haunts the country.

Over a quarter of the country's 48 million people have now been forced to flee their homes, with over two million crossing international borders.

Around 3.7 million people - over a third of all the displaced - have escaped from the devastated capital Khartoum alone, a city that is now a shell of its former self and divided between the warring parties.

Facing famine