Two of the biggest global trading partners are beating the war drum over environment-friendly cars.

Accusing China of flooding the European market with electric vehicles (EVs) produced on heavy state subsidies, the European Union (EU) is all set to impose higher tariffs on Chinese automotive exports.

Never the one to take trade restrictions lightly, the world’s second-largest economy has warned the EU of retaliatory measures, like heavier duties on European exports of dairy products.

Analysts expect that a tit-for-tat will lead to idle production capacities and rising consumer prices, destabilising global trade and having disastrous consequences for everyone.

“There is a strong potential for this to turn into a full-blown trade war,” says Stephen Olson, Hong Kong-based analyst, who serves as a senior adjunct fellow at the Pacific Forum and non-resident fellow at Yeutter Institute.

“Green technologies and the automotive sector are absolutely critical for the EU. They will not remain idle if they feel these industries are being damaged by unfair trade practices. China will respond in kind. The likely end result will be damaging tariff or non-tariff barriers placed on both countries. There won’t be any winners, both sides will be worse off,” he tells TRT World.

China has taken the lead in both production and sales of EVs. The Global EV Outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that more than eight million electric vehicles were sold in China last year, which is about 60 percent of the global market.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, is expected to provisionally increase the rate of import duty on Chinese EVs from 10 percent to about 20-25 percent.

The hike will follow the EU’s probe into allegations that China doles out “unfair state subsidies” to its EV makers. As a result of those subsidies, Chinese EV makers allegedly enjoy a 30 percent cost advantage over their competitors.

“Their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies. This is distorting our market,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union address in September.

“Global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars," she said.

A BBC report stated that the starting price of BYD Seagull, a small Chinese EV, is roughly $9,600 within China. Its price “at least” doubles because of safety regulations once it’s exported to the EU. Yet the European user gets to purchase the EV at a “very cheap” rate compared to the going price for EU-made EVs.

The IEA estimates six of every 10 EVs sold in China in 2023 were cheaper than their average combustion-engine equivalent. However, EVs remain 10-50 percent more expensive than their combustion-engine equivalents in Europe and the United States, depending on the country and car segment.

“There is no question that China heavily subsidises its EV sector. The question will be the extent to which the EU can demonstrate these subsidies are unfair and are resulting in a commercially damaging surge in under-priced EV exports into the EU,” says Olson.