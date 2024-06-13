The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned of “catastrophic” environmental and health risks in Gaza amid an accumulation of waste in populated areas in the battered enclave.

“As of 9 June, over 330,000 tons of waste have accumulated in or near populated areas across Gaza, posing catastrophic environmental and health risks,” UNRWA said in a statement.

“Children rummage through trash daily.”

The UN agency renewed its call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

“Unimpeded humanitarian access and ceasefire now are crucial to restore humane living conditions,” it added.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.