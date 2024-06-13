Some Apple employees and shareholders have accused the tech company of sending employee donations to organisations that have ties to the Israeli army and illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to a report by the American news organisation The Intercept, 133 individuals identifying themselves as "a group of shareholders, current and former employees" wrote an open letter to Apple, expressing concerns about organisations receiving employee donations.

In the letter, Apple was accused of sending employee donations to the Israeli army and organisations connected to illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The letter called for an immediate investigation into these allegations and requested that Apple halt donations to "all organisations that further illegal settlements in occupied territories and support the IDF."

The list of organisations eligible for donations includes "Friends of the IDF," which raises funds for the Israeli army, "HaYovel," "One Israel Fund," "the Jewish National Fund," and "IsraelGives," which supports illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Apple's management did not respond to questions about the matter.

'Little scrutiny'