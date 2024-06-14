In pictures: Gaza student uses music to rise from ashes of her bombed home
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Gaza student uses music to rise from ashes of her bombed homeRahaf Nasser fled to Deir al Balah in central Gaza after Israel bombed her home and music instruments and her university as well. These days Nasser spends her days playing songs amid the rubble.
"I lost all my memories, all my childhood toys, in my home. So, I came here without anything, we couldn't bring anything with us. I left all my music instruments there. So, I borrowed my father’s friend’s guitar..." / Photo: AA
June 14, 2024

In the midst of Gaza's destruction caused by Israel's ongoing genocidal war, Rahaf Nasser, 19, is using music to convey her community's pain.

Nasser — who lost her home and musical instruments during Israeli bombardment — plays music with a guitar she borrowed from her father's friend after fleeing to Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

She says she was unable to complete her medical studies after Israeli forces bombed the Faculty of Medicine at al-Azhar University.

Her songs are aimed at conveying the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza during harsh siege and a carnage that does not appear to end anytime soon.

"I use music to deliver my message and my voice to the whole world, that we love life, we love to live. Our children love to play. The children out there. Everyone thinks that we love to die, that we love the situation that we are in. But that is wrong," she told Reuters last week.

"Our children love to live, love to be alive, to play with each other. Here we cannot do anything of that, they cannot do anything of that, they just want peace, they just want peace to be around there."

Here are some of her inspiring pictures

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus