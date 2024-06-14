Sudan's army has said it had killed Ali Yagoub Gibril, a senior commander for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who was under US sanctions, during a battle in the besieged north Darfur city of al Fasher.

The army said in a statement Yacoub was killed as an RSF attack was thwarted early on Friday by its troops and allied "joint forces" fighting alongside it — a reference to non-Arab former rebel groups from Darfur that are aligned with the army.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

Gibril was a leading commander for the RSF in al Fasher, the last major city in the Darfur region of Sudan that the paramilitary force does not control.