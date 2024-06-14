In India this year, the election was a crucial way to determine if the new government would be the representative of all its citizens. Spoiler alert: It's not.

A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been going through a complex electoral process over the last two months. A majoritarian media frenzy (incorrectly) forecast the infallibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party fell short of its ambitious goal of winning 400-plus seats, achieving only 240 out of 573, and not even achieving a majority for the first time in three elections.

This year's election was foremost a litmus test of India's foundational values: equality, diversity, secularism, plurality. Elements that the Indian Constitution has set as its premise. So how did we land?

The patriarchy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet is made of 72 ministers - 30 cabinet ministers, 36 ministers of state and five ministers of state with independent charge.

It's not an anomaly that the majority of Modi's cabinet is composed of Hindu upper caste males. In the last 10 years, India has become more patriarchal than ever, though the ruling regime, particularly Modi himself, has been "championing" Nari Shakti (women power).

But as the proverbial saying goes, "the proof of the pudding is in the eating." There are only six women in the Union Cabinet, and Muslims cabinet members are conspicuously absent. Relevantly, the BJP fielded only one Muslim candidate from Kerela's Malappuram, M.Abdul Salam, who lost.

And the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the umbrella group of political parties helmed by the BJP, has zero Muslim representation, let alone Muslim women.

However, not all hope is lost.

Challenging stereotypes

A handful of Muslim women did capture seats in the Indian government this year, including only two at the federal level. One of them is Iqra Hasan.

Hasan, who just submitted her PhD proposal to the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), won by a margin of 69,116 votes. She defeated her closest competitor, Pradeep Kumar of the BJP, along with 12 other male candidates fielded by various parties.

Hasan hails from a Muslim landowning family in Kairana, in Uttar Pradesh. Her late father Chowdhury Munawar Hasan served both as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a Member of Parliament (MP). And her mother, Begum Tabassum Hasan, had won byelections in 2009.

Hasan said she was compelled to join politics after her brother Nahid was arrested in 2022 after being falsely implicated, and he and her mother were charged under the Gangster Act.

Her victory comes amid a longstanding narrative perpetuated by the BJP and other rightwing groups of Muslim women as uneducated and dominated by their menfolk.

Hasan surely does not conform to this stereotype. On the contrary she is a highly educated young statesman who had determinedly joined politics to bring about change.

The other Muslim woman who won at the federal level is Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia, West Bengal.

Added to these distinct wins is the historical victory of Sofia Firdaus, an Indian National Congress candidate from the Barabati-Cuttack constituency in Odisha. Firdaus is the first Odiya Muslim woman to become a member of the State Legislative Assembly since Independence in 1947.

Firdaus, who has a college degree in civil engineering and graduated from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), contested the election after her father Congress MLA Mohammad Moquim was charged with a legal case, days before the polls opened.

These victories also hopefully mark the end of a particularly vitriolic backlash against India's Muslim population, both physically and psychologically.

Joining politics under complicated situations and going on to win, the three officials are empowered Muslim women who have already proven widely circulated misconceptions about them wrong.

Their stories reflect the confidence needed to take on the mighty ruling party. These victories also hopefully mark the end of a particularly vitriolic backlash against India's Muslim population, both physically and psychologically.

And their arrival in government comes at a good time for countering majoritarianism, as the election results have shown that subversion is "possible" even in the current climate.

Otherwise, how else would a "Pappu" (a pet name in Hindi, perceived as naive, innocent, in this case hinted as useless) become the unanimous opposition leader representing all Indians at the Parliament?

Looking to the past

Interestingly, during this general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened his tenure with India's first leader Jawaharlal Nehru, the only other prime minister to have ruled the country for three consecutive terms.

Also reminiscent of the past was the transformation of a fifth-generation political "loser" - with Rahul Gandhi who hails from the most powerful, and most "criticised" political family - emerging as the undisputed leader of the oppressed, reinventing himself as a winner.

On the election trail, Gandhi countered divisiveness and bigotry with inspiring speeches like "Nafrat ke bazaar mein Mohabbat ki dukan (a shop that sells love in the market of hatred)" and by leading two of the longest cross-country marches - Bharat Jodo Yatra (Bharat Jodo means – unite India) and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra over the last two years.