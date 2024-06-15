WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden, Trump agree to 90-minute debate with no audience
CNN said the June 27 debate between the current and former US presidents will include muted microphones, no audience and no props or notes allowed on stage.
Biden, Trump agree to 90-minute debate with no audience
Strict rules set for the June 27 debate between Biden and Trump. / Photo: AP Archive
June 15, 2024

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in a 90-minute debate with mutable microphones, broadcaster CNN has said, as it laid ground rules for the first in-person clash between the pair ahead of November's election.

Saturday's rules for the June 27 debate, which will have two hosts and no studio audience, were agreed by the Biden and Trump campaigns, according to CNN.

"Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip," the channel said, adding that microphones "will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak."

No props or notes will be allowed on stage, with candidates only given a pen, pad of paper and a bottle of water, CNN said.

RelatedTrump hits 78 as age becomes pivotal in US presidential race

'Civilised discussion'

Recommended

It said the debate, hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks — during which campaign staff cannot interact with their candidate.

"Some aspects of the debate — including the absence of a studio audience — will be a departure from previous debates," CNN said.

But, the network said, moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash — both star news anchors for CNN — "will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilised discussion."

Biden and Trump agreed in May to two televised election debates, with the second hosted by channel ABC on September 10.

The last debates between the two men in 2020 were tension-filled affairs, with Biden at one point snapping "will you shut up, man?" as Trump repeatedly talked over him.

RelatedThousands rally for Trump in key state Nevada despite heat
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus