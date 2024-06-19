WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hamas is an idea, and you cannot destroy it — Israeli military spokesperson
"To say that we are going to make Hamas disappear is to throw sand in people's eyes," says Daniel Hagari, highlighting growing divisions between hawkish Israeli politicians and top military commanders over Gaza war.
Hamas is an idea, and you cannot destroy it — Israeli military spokesperson
"It is not possible to release all hostages through military operations," says Daniel Hagari.  / Photo: AFP
June 19, 2024

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari has criticised the country's political leadership when he described the rhetoric about destroying Hamas resistance group as "misleading" in an interview with Channel 13.

"The talk of destroying Hamas is like throwing dust in the public's eyes," Hagari told the station on Wednesday.

"Hamas is an idea. You cannot destroy an idea. The political leadership must find an alternative; otherwise, it (Hamas) will remain," he added.

Since October last year when Israel began its genocial war on besieged Gaza, hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has listed the destruction of Hamas resistance group as a key objective, despite skepticism from military analysts and Israeli observers about the feasibility of the goal.

RelatedHamas accepts UN resolution to end Israel's Gaza war, ready to negotiate

Hagari discussed the army's announcement on June 8 about the release of four captives in a military operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. "It is not possible to release all hostages through military operations," he acknowledged.

In response, Netanyahu's office stated that the security Cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, "has defined the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities as one of the goals of the war. The Israeli military, of course, is committed to this."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal onslaught on Gaza since an October 7 raid by Hamas on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and hamlets.

Recommended

The hours-long attack and Israeli military's haphazard response including controversial Hannibal Directive resulted in the killing of more than 1,130 people.

Palestinian fighters took more than 250 hostages and presently 116 remain in Gaza, including 41 who the Israeli army says are dead, many of them killed in indiscriminate Israeli strikes.

RelatedIsrael's blatant use of heavy bombs in Gaza violates laws of war: UN

Israel has since then killed nearly 37,400 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, and wounded more than 85,400 others. Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared dead under the debris of bombed homes while Israel has abducted more than 9,500 Palestinians.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

In occupied West Bank, Israeli forces and illegal Zionist settlers have killed more than 530 Palestinians and burned down multiple properties.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust