WORLD
3 MIN READ
Houthi rebels report targeting five ships in conjunction with Iraqi militia
There has been no immediate response from Israel, the US, or Britain, the usual targets of Houthi attacks.
Houthi rebels report targeting five ships in conjunction with Iraqi militia
In a statement, the Houthis said: “The Yemeni armed forces carried out two joint military operations in collaboration with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.” / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 23, 2024

Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced that their forces, in coordination with an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeted five ships in the northern Israeli port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea.

In a statement, the Houthis said: “The Yemeni armed forces carried out two joint military operations in collaboration with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.”

“The first operation targeted four ships in the port of Haifa, including two cement tankers and two general cargo ships, belonging to companies that violated the ban on entry to the ports of occupied Palestine, using several drones," they said.

“The second operation targeted the Shorthorn Express ship (identity not determined) in the Mediterranean Sea as it was heading to the port of Haifa, using several drones,” the group said, adding that “both operations successfully achieved their objectives, with precise casualties.”

“The Yemeni armed forces will continue joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in support of the Palestinian people until the aggression ceases and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted,” it added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, the United States, or Britain, the countries whose ships the Houthis typically target.

Recommended
RelatedHouthis target ship in Gulf of Aden as USS Eisenhower returns home

No comment or response

The statement follows the Houthis’ announcement that it had targeted the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red and Arabian seas with ballistic and cruise missiles, according to a televised statement by Yahya Saree, their military spokesman.

Later, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied the claim of a “successful attack” on the US ship.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, where more than 37,500 people have been killed in a deadly Israeli offensive since last October.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

RelatedMissile attack targets US carrier after deadly strikes in Yemen: Houthis
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust