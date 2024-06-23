WORLD
2 MIN READ
Drone attack targets US base in western Syria
Drone shot down by US soldiers at base in al-Tanf area, according to local sources.
Drone attack targets US base in western Syria
Al-Tanf military base, located in Syria near the tri-border area where Syria, Jordan, and Iraq meet, is a strategic outpost used by the United States and its coalition partners.  / Photo: AP
June 23, 2024

A US base in western Syria’s Homs province came under a drone attack, according to local sources on Sunday.

The suicide drone was shot down by US soldiers at the base in al-Tanf area near the border with Jordan late Saturday, the sources said.

No injuries were reported.

The US base came under a similar drone attack last April 7.

Groups backed by Iran occasionally target American bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River using missiles and suicide drones.

Recommended

Earlier this year, an Iraqi resistance group claimed responsibility for a drone attack, which killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens, on a small US military outpost in Jordan known as Tower 22.

The group, called Islamic Resistance, stated that it launched attacks on the “Ash Shaddadi and Rukban bases in Syria, as well as the Zvulon naval facility in occupied Palestine, in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity (Israel) against our people in Gaza.”

The group added that it will continue its attacks on the “strongholds of the enemies.”

Three US service members were killed and 28 injured in the attack on Tower 22, a small US base, on the Jordanian-Syrian border, American and Jordanian officials said.

RelatedIraqi group claims responsibility for attack on US base
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust