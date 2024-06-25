South Korean investigators combed the charred wreckage of a lithium factory Tuesday to find the cause of a massive blaze that killed 23 in one of the country's worst factory disasters in years.

"We plan to confirm the victims' identities by collecting DNA from their bodies," firefighter Kim Jin-young told reporters.

The government launched its formal investigation on Tuesday, involving ministries and departments from across the board, to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire, with investigators entering the building.

Over 100 people were working in the factory when workers heard a series of explosions from the second floor, where lithium-ion batteries were being inspected and packaged.

CCTV footage from the entrance of the factory building shows white smoke filling the area in less than 20 seconds, as people race out, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Toxic fumes likely quickly overwhelmed workers in the area where the blaze began, the fire department has said, adding tha t as it was a lithium fire, the workers' efforts to extinguish wouldn't have worked.

Park Soon-kwan, CEO of Aricell, the owner of the lithium battery plant, apologised on Tuesday for the fire, saying the company would "support the needs in every way" of the families of the victims.