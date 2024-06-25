Almost half a million people are still experiencing "catastrophic" hunger in Gaza, with famine still a high risk, a United Nations-backed assessment has found.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) partnership said on Tuesday its March warning of imminent famine in the north of the Palestinian territory had not materialised.

"However, the situation in Gaza remains catastrophic and there is a high and sustained risk of famine across the whole of Gaza," the report said, warning against any complacency.

It said around 495,000 people — around 22 per cent of the Gaza population, according to the UN — are still facing "catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity" known as IPC Phase 5.

Another 745,000 people are classified as in a food security emergency.

'Worst levels of hunger'