Türkiye will enter a "new era" in its space endeavours with the launch of its indigenous Turksat 6A telecommunications satellite next month, according to the country's transportation and infrastructure minister.

"Our country's experience in the field of satellites will be crowned with the launch of the Turksat 6A into space, and our satellite will open the door to a new era and be a milestone for our country," Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Tuesday.

Uraloglu highlighted Türkiye's transition from an importer of space probes to a country capable of exporting them. He noted that it has started to develop its own satellites, from its first indigenous Earth observation orbiter, the Imece, launched last year, to smaller cubesats and near-orbit constellation satellites.

First indigenous telecommunications satellite