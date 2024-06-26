The outgoing United Nations humanitarian chief warned that a spread of the Israeli war in Gaza to Lebanon would be "potentially apocalyptic", as fighting raged on in southern Gaza.

Martin Griffiths described Lebanon as "the flashpoint beyond all flashpoints" on Wednesday, especially its southern border with Israel which has seen daily cross-border violence since October 7.

"It's beyond planning. It's potentially apocalyptic," warned Griffiths whose term as UN humanitarian coordinator ends this week.

A war involving Lebanon "will draw in Syria... it will draw in others", he told reporters in Geneva. "It's very alarming."

Griffiths spoke as witnesses reported intense fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, amid growing fears of a wider regional war.

With the conflict nearing its 10th month, Israel's top ally, the United States, warned of the risk of a major conflict with Hezbollah following an escalation in threats after months of cross-border fire.

However, Israeli bombardment of Gaza appeared to ease days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war's "intense phase" was nearing its end, and as his defence minister was in Washington.

"Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional war, with terrible consequences for the Middle East," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his visiting Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.

"Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation," Austin said.

Gallant, for his part, said: "We only fight those who seek to harm us."

Top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, have indicated openness to a diplomatic resolution of the border ten sions, though Gallant said Israel should be ready for "every possible scenario".

Israel's military said last week plans for an offensive in Lebanon were "approved and validated", prompting fresh threats from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused Western powers of backing Israel as it sets "its sights on Lebanon", seeking "to spread the war to the region".

In Rafah, on Gaza's border with Egypt, witnesses reported clashes during the night, and Israel's military said warplanes struck a rocket launch site.

Mohammad al-Mughayyir, a civil defence official in Gaza, told AFP rescuers had recovered the bodies of "15 martyrs from various areas in Rafah city in the past few hours".

Aid group 'outraged'

The civil defence agency and medics said at least four people, including three children, were killed in a strike early on Wednesday targeting a house in Beit Lahia, in the north.