All good things come to an end. For Afghanistan cricketers, who were enjoying a fairytale run in the ICC T20 World Cup, the end came on Wednesday night at the Brian Lara Academy ground at Tarouba in the dual-island Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

On a wicket that acted more like a minefield than a cricket pitch, the Afghans caved into a pace assault from South Africa in the first semi-final of the World Cup.

The Proteas made full use of the uneven bounce on the wicket to bowl out Afghanistan for just 56, the team's lowest score in T20 Internationals, and then reached the victory target for the loss of just one wicket. Their nine-wicket win has put South Africa in the final for the first time, giving them an opportunity to win their first World Cup title.

While it was celebration time for the South Africans, who could finally rid themselves of the unwanted tag of being the biggest chokers in world cricket, the Afghanistan team was "hurting" as they started preparing for a journey back home.

"Whenever you lose a game like this, it's always going to hurt," Jonathon Trott, Afghanistan's English coach, commented after the defeat against South Africa.

"And it should hurt because we put so much into it. The sacrifices made by the players, coaching staff, management, officials, all that sort of stuff. It hurts at the moment."

Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain and one of the legends of international cricket, knows how Trott and his charges feel, but he is of the view that the whole of Afghanistan should be proud of what their cricket team has achieved.

"I am very, very impressed by Afghanistan," Wasim told TRT World in an interview. "They defeated top teams like New Zealand and Australia (in this T20 World Cup) and reached the semi-finals. It's a great achievement, and I believe Afghanistan cricket is here to stay," added Wasim, who is counted among the greatest fast bowlers of all time in international cricket.

Wasim's views are echoed by other experts, including Waqar Younis, another former Pakistan captain, who says that Afghanistan is on its way to becoming a top-tier cricket team.

"I don't think that it's surprising that they beat New Zealand and Australia and played the World Cup semi-final. They are a bunch of confident and fearless cricketers capable of beating any team. I believe that they are going to get better and better," Waqar told TRT World.

So why are all the experts gushing over a team that just crashed in a heavily one-sided game in a World Cup semifinal?

It's because the Afghans have rapidly risen in a sport that has been dominated by the likes of Australia, England, India, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan.

Afghanistan only became a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017 and was counted among the minnows till a few years back.

But Afghan players have a habit of punching above their weight. They have beaten top-tier teams like England and West Indies in the past but outdid even themselves by reaching the last four in the ongoing 16-nation World Cup, where leading teams like Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka crashed out at the first hurdle.

Unlike other second-tier teams like Zimbabwe and Kenya, who didn't even qualify for the World Cup, Afghanistan have really climbed up the ladder.

Thanks to their players' exploits at the world level, cricket has now become the most popular sport in a country that has repeatedly been ravaged by war and internal strife.

The cross-border effect

It all began after the Russian invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, which forced millions of Afghans to seek refuge in neighbouring Pakistan.

Over the years, Afghan kids learned to play cricket, which is a wildly popular sport in Pakistan.

In the beginning, it was Pakistan who helped Afghanistan progress in cricket.

Several former Pakistan cricketers, including former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and fast bowler Umar Gul, have coached Afghan teams in the past.

However, in the years after the 2001 US invasion, things took a different turn due to geopolitical reasons.

The US-backed governments of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani, which ruled the country till 2021 when it fell to the Taliban, were hostile to Islamabad.

New Delhi, which was seeking to increase its influence in the region, started taking an interest in Afghanistan, and as part of its strategy, it adopted Afghan cricket.