WORLD
3 MIN READ
French authorities in New Caledonia extend curfew ahead of polls
The French High Commission in the Pacific archipelago said that security forces would remain fully mobilised to organise the week-long legislative elections set to begin on Sunday.
French authorities in New Caledonia extend curfew ahead of polls
Authorities have also imposed a ban on carrying weapons, sale of alcohol and restrictions on gatherings over the weekend. / Photo: AFP Archive
June 29, 2024

Following weeks of political unrest, curfew measures have been extended until July 8 in New Caledonia as voters in the overseas territory prepare to cast their ballots in France's upcoming National Assembly polls.

The French High Commission in the Pacific archipelago said that security forces would remain fully mobilised to organise the week-long legislative elections set to begin on Sunday.

Voters will cast their ballots in two phases to elect their two representatives in the French parliament.

Authorities have also imposed a ban on carrying weapons, sale of alcohol and restrictions on gatherings over the weekend.

New Caledonians have two representatives in the 577-seat French National Assembly, with 19 candidates vying for office.

The first constituency covers the capital Noumea and the Loyalty Islands.

The second covers rural areas on the territory's main island.

RelatedNew Caledonia independence leader faces pre-trial detention in France
Recommended

Protests

The overseas French territory saw massive riots since May 13 over an electoral reform to allow long-term French residents to participate in local elections. The proposals left at least nine people dead and injured besides arson and looting.

French President Emmanuel Macron on June 13 suspended the reforms, which the indigenous Kanak people say would marginalise them.

He visited New Caledonia in May and promised that the reforms would not be pushed through by force.

In the wake of the unrest, seven independence leaders linked to a group charged for orchestrating deadly riots last month were sent to France for pre-trial detention.

The riots are estimated to have inflicted around $1.6 billion in damages to private and public property.

France, which colonised New Caledonia in 1853, had a complex relationship with the territory. Kanaks, numbering 112,000 in a population of 300,000, continue to advocate for independence.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust