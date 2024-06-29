Britain's far-right Reform UK party, led by Brexiteer Nigel Farage, has withdrawn support from three candidates for next week's general election over allegations they made offensive comments, local media reported.

Farage's anti-immigration group — tipped to take support away from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives in Thursday's vote — has been embroiled in a racism scandal as the election campaign enters its final days.

Reform no longer endorses Edward Oakenfull, Robert Lomas, and Leslie Lilley, but they will still appear on the ballot paper as Reform candidates since it is too late for them to be removed, said BBC and Sky News on Saturday.

Oakenfull, standing in Derbyshire in the East Midlands area of England, is accused of having posted derogatory comments about the IQ of sub-Saharan Africans on social media last year.

Lomas, a candidate in Barnsley in north England, reportedly made offensive comments about black people.

Lilley, seeking to become an MP in Southend in southeast England, allegedly described irregular migrants arriving in Britain on small boats as "scum", adding: "I hope your family get robbed, beaten or attacked."

Appearing on BBC Television on Friday night, Farage disowned the trio, saying: "I want nothing to do with them."

The development came after Sunak, Britain's first leader of colour, denounced a racist slur used against him by a campaigner for Reform.

An undercover investigation by Channel 4 filmed campaigners making racist and offensive comments in Clacton-on-Sea, eastern England, where Farage is hoping to be elected as an MP.