Poll shows 72 pct of voters doubt Biden's mental fitness for US presidency
Amid rising concerns about his mental fitness, a CBS News poll shows that 72 percent of voters question President Joe Biden's ability to serve, with calls for his withdrawal from the presidential race intensifying.
Concerns over President Biden's age and mental fitness are growing among voters. / Photo: AP
July 1, 2024

A poll released Sunday found that 72 percent of registered voters believe that US President Joe Biden does not possess the mental and cognitive health required to serve as head of state.

The survey, conducted by CBS News/YouGov, comes amid growing concern over whether Biden is mentally fit for office following the first live presidential debate on Thursday ahead of the November presidential elections.

The poll indicated that 45 percent of Democrats believe that Biden should withdraw from the presidential race due to health concerns.

When asked about former President Donald Trump’s mental and cognitive fitness for the presidency, 50 percent responded yes and 49 percent no.

The debate, held by CNN, intensified discussions about Biden’s capability for a second term.

Despite Trump not gaining a clear advantage, Biden’s performance did little to alleviate concerns about his age.

Biden lost against Trump in debate

In the lead-up to the Nov. 5, 2024 presidential election, Biden and Trump faced off in their first live debate.

Biden's performance failed to alleviate concerns over his age and fitness for a second term, drawing heavy criticism in the aftermath.

Amid growing calls for Biden to withdraw, Texas Republican representative Chip Roy filed a resolution calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to convene the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and exercise powers as acting president.

Roy's resolution said that Biden "has repeatedly and publicly demonstrated an inability to discharge the powers and duties of the presidency, including the powers and duties of the Commander-in-Chief."

According to the 25th Amendment, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet may vote to declare a president "unable to discharge the powers and the duties of his office" and give the vice president the duties of acting president.

SOURCE:AA
