Venezuela's Maduro announces resumption of negotiations with US
Talks will restart with Washington to comply with deals signed in Qatar and to reestablish terms of urgent dialogue, says Maduro, less than a month before a highly anticipated election in the South American country.
"Next Wednesday talks will restart with the United States government to comply with the agreements signed in Qatar and to reestablish the terms of the dialogue with respect," President Nicolas Maduro announces. / Photo: AFP
July 2, 2024

Venezuel's government plans to resume negotiations with the US government this week, President Nicolas Maduro has announced, less than a month before a highly anticipated election.

Maduro, who is seeking a third term, wants the US government to lift crippling economic sanctions that were imposed over the last decade. He characterised the dialogue as "urgent" during his weekly TV show on Monday.

The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I have received the proposal during two continuous months from the United States government to reestablish talks and direct dialogue," Maduro said.

"After thinking about it for two months, I have accepted, and next Wednesday, talks will restart with the United States government to comply with the agreements signed in Qatar and to reestablish the terms of the urgent dialogue."

Threat to reelection prospects

Maduro's government had held parallel talks with the Biden administration and with the US-backed Unitary Platform opposition coalition.

But they were suspended as he reneged on promises, including to improve conditions ahead of the election, and his government accused the US of not fulfilling portions of agreements.

Some negotiations with the US happened in Qatar. It was not immediately clear where the latest round of dialogue will take place.

The July 28 election is shaping up to be the biggest challenge the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela has faced in its 25-year dominance that began when the fiery Hugo Chavez became president.

Ten candidates, including Maduro, will be on the ballot. The only contender with a real chance of defeating the president is Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who represents the opposition's Unitary Platform coalition.

Last year, Maduro entered into an agreement with the opposition coalition to work toward improving conditions for a free and fair election. The rise of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is also seen as a threat to his reelection prospects.

The US granted Maduro’s government relief from sanctions on its state-run oil, gas and mining sectors after he entered into the agreement with the opposition.

But the Biden administration ended the relief as Maduro's ruling party continued to use its control over government institutions to tilt the balance in his favour, including by blocking Machado's candidacy.

Machado's chosen substitute was barred from the ballot, too. She and the coalition are now backing Gonzalez, a former diplomat.

SOURCE:AP
