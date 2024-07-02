The People's Liberation Army of China has been preparing for a potential invasion of Taiwan for years, a fact known worldwide. China continuously tests its new technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in military exercises around the island country.

Globally, the growing number of UAVs and its varying methods of usage may provide some clues about the future of this technology. Pioneered by the USA and China, drone technology has been actively used in wars and conflicts since the 1990s. Israel's active involvement in the early 2000s and its technological collaboration with the USA solidified the use of UAVs and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) in the Middle East.

Türkiye has made significant technological investments in developing cost-effective and efficient drones over the last 20 years. The Bayraktar TB-2 UCAVs—which were used in operations in Northern Iraq, Syria and Libya—have been extensively purchased by Türkiye’s allies and have showcased the quality of Turkish drone technology to the world. Models like the Bayraktar TB-2, Akıncı, ANKA, and Aksungur are actively used by the Turkish Armed Forces, and are also sold to allied forces.

The impact of the Bayraktar TB-2 UCAVs during the Second Karabakh War is undeniable. This is evident from President Erdogan's invitation to Azerbaijan's victory celebrations and the inclusion of TB-2 UCAVs in the victory parade. The footage of destroyed Armenian military vehicles in the battlefield shows how effective this technology was in combat. However, the Second Karabakh War has also made its mark in history with some incidents that escaped the attention of military strategists and were not widely covered in the media.

Azerbaijan cleverly converted AN-2 type Soviet planes for combat, which were initially used for agricultural spraying during the 1950s. According to pre-war satellite images, more than 60 AN-2 type planes were located at the Yevlakh military base. During the conflict, the cockpits of these planes were replaced with remote control systems, turning them into UCAVs.

The Azerbaijan Army used these bomb-laden planes both as bait for Armenian air defense systems and in kamikaze attacks. This new tactic rendered Armenian air defense systems passive in many conflicts. During the war, the Armenian military reported downing AN-2-type planes, but noted no pilot ejections.