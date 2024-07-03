Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 24th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

During the trilateral meeting, the leaders discussed regional and global issues as well as potential areas of cooperation among their countries, according to the statement shared on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan emphasised the numerous joint steps that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan could take across various fields, which he said would benefit all three nations, the statement said.

He highlighted that in a region plagued by wars, conflicts, and tensions, such collaborations would also contribute to regional and global peace.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, and Chief Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security to the President, Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic.