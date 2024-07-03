Palestinian resistance group Hamas' response to the latest ceasefire proposal received by Israel has injected a note of optimism into the fraught negotiations, a senior State Department official has told TRT World, saying "possibility of an agreement remains alive."

"With Hamas' remarks delivered to Israel in the past few hours, it is too early to gauge the (Israeli) cabinet's response on the ceasefire deal. However, the possibility of an agreement remains alive, as both sides navigate these sensitive negotiations," the official told TRT World on the condition of anonymity.

The official noted that the Palestinian group's remarks on the deal's outline have been communicated to Israel through mediators.

"The ceasefire deal is currently being discussed, and there are two parties to this," the official added.

"Hamas wants a cessation of all hostilities and a full withdrawal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interested in a temporary ceasefire. Washington continues to push for a middle-way."

The official did not elaborate on what could be the possible middle path on the deal announced by US President Joe Biden that he said was an Israeli initiative. Tel Aviv has been sending mixed signals on the ceasefire deal plan.

"Pressure within Gaza has mounted on Hamas to make the ceasefire plan work, the official claimed.

Israeli officials are presently examining Hamas' response, which has been initially described as "positive", but whether PM Netanyahu can garner his cabinet's support for advancing the negotiations "remains to be seen," the State Department official added.

Related Israeli army wants Gaza truce amid tensions with Netanyahu, Hezbollah — NYT

Attempt to bridge gaps

On Wednesday, Israel confirmed that it was "evaluating" Hamas "comments" on a deal to free hostages in the Palestinian territory and would reply.

With the death toll mounting and conditions worsening daily for Palestinians in Gaza, both sides are under increased international pressure to agree a ceasefire — more recently based on a roadmap pushed by Biden.

Netanyahu has previously vowed that Israel's Gaza campaign will not end until Hamas' military and governing capabilities are destroyed, a goal called far-fetched by many experts.

Qatar, working closely with the United States, has been leading mediation efforts.

"We exchanged some ideas with the mediator brothers with the aim of stopping the aggression against our Palestinian people," a Hamas statement said on Wednesday.

Netanyahu's office and the Mossad intelligence service confirmed the new approach almost straight away.