The Red Sea is now even deadlier for merchant ships as Houthis have ramped up attacks in recent weeks on the carriers passing through the seawater inlet separating Asia from Africa.

The latest attack by the Houthis — Iran-backed group who’ve controlled Yemen’s western ports for a decade — took place last week (June 28) when they fired missiles at a ship travelling through the Red Sea off the coast of the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida in Yemen.

Cutting the distance between Asia and Europe by half, the Red Sea is a major interoceanic passage handling 22 percent of global seaborne container trade.

Trade flows hit a major bump following Israel’s invasion of Gaza last year as the Houthis declared open season on all ships belonging to Israel and the countries that support its war, which has killed almost 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

As a result, major shipping lines have diverted all their Red Sea-bound vessels to the south as they circumnavigate the entire African continent — via the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa — causing a steep rise in freight costs.

The latest spate of attacks made June the second-worst month since the violence began last November.

“The coming months will be challenging for carriers and businesses… The longer that this lasts, the more our costs will get deeply ingrained,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, a Danish company that controls the second largest share in container shipping business worldwide.

The Houthis have so far targeted more than 60 vessels by firing missiles and drones, killing a total of four sailors, according to The Associated Press. They have seized one vessel and sank two since November.

Speaking to TRT World, geopolitical expert Dr Kaan Devecioglu said the worst victims of escalating violence along the Red Sea trade corridor are shipping companies and average consumers as higher insurance and freight costs, coupled with extended transit times, are fueling inflation in the global commodity markets.

The Drewry’s World Container Index reflects Devecioglu’s views, it shows the average freight rate has nearly doubled to $5,318 for a 40-foot container in the last two months alone. Rising by 256 percent from a year ago.

Dr Devecioglu, the coordinator for North African Studies at ORSAM, an Ankara-based think tank, says Iran-aligned Houthis are waging an “asymmetric war” against the dominant powers of the international system.

The Red Sea is a “vital route” for European trade, especially hydrocarbon transfers from Gulf countries to Europe, he says. The root of the Red Sea crisis is geopolitical given Iran’s alleged support for Houthis in terms of weaponry and intelligence, he adds.

Besides Maersk, major shipping lines that have diverted their vessels away from the Red Sea include German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd and the world’s biggest shipper Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).