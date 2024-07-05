America is celebrating July 4th with fireworks lighting up the sky and families gathering for barbecues, yet for Palestinian-Americans, the day carries a significant weight amid Israel's ongoing war in besieged Gaza — now in its 273rd day.

In the bustling city of Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the US, Palestinian-American families observe the holiday with a mix of pride and reflection.

Sarah Ahmed, a homemaker and second-generation Palestinian-American, told TRT World, "July 4th is a day to celebrate the freedoms here in the US, but it’s also a reminder of the daily struggles our families face back home in Palestine."

Ahmed, like many others, balances her dual identity with a sense of responsibility.

"We enjoy the fireworks and all the celebrations. But in our minds, we're thinking about Gaza. The contrast between the liberty in the US and the brutal war back home face is heartbreaking," she said.

Community gatherings and solidarity

For many Palestinian-Americans, the Fourth of July is an opportunity to gather and express solidarity with those in Gaza.

In cities like Chicago and New York, community centres and mosques host events that blend traditional American celebrations with cultural expressions of Palestinian heritage.

Adam Mansour, a local community member in Paterson, New Jersey, describes their approach: "We have games for the kids, but we also take time to educate and raise awareness about the situation in Gaza.

It's important to celebrate our American identity while not forgetting what people in Gaza have been through the better part of this year."