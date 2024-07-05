Britain's Labour Party has won a parliamentary election, bringing to an end 14 years of Conservative Party-led government that saw the country weather one of the more turbulent periods in its post-World War Two political history.

Here are some of the defining moments of the Conservatives' four terms in power — under five prime ministers — since 2010:

2010: Hung Parliament

The Conservative Party led by David Cameron wins the most seats in parliament but not an overall majority, ousting the Labour Party which had been in power since 1997.

Britain has its first coalition government since 1945, after Cameron agrees to work with the centrist Liberal Democrats.

2014: Scottish Referendum

In a referendum that had threatened to split the United Kingdom, Scotland votes 55 - 45 percent against independence in a victory for Cameron and the main national political parties over the Scottish National Party.

Related Scottish nationalists plan new independence referendum

2015: Surprise conservative win

With polls pointing to a close election, Cameron wins an unexpected majority and a second term as prime minister.

He follows through on a 2013 pledge to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union. Cameron wants Britain to remain in the EU.

2016: Brexit and Cameron quits

Britons cause a global shock by voting 52-48 percent to leave the EU, ending a more than 40-year union and plunging the country into its biggest political crisis since World War Two.

Cameron resigns and the party chooses Theresa May to succeed him.

Related The Brexit deal in brief

2017: Snap election

Riding high in opinion polls and seeking a bigger majority in parliament to push Brexit legislation through, May calls a snap election.

The Conservatives lose their majority and form a government by striking a deal with Northern Ireland's pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party.

May 2019: May Resigns, Johnson takes over

May quits after failing to break a parliamentary deadlock over how Britain should leave the EU.

Boris Johnson — one of the main faces of the pro-Brexit campaign — wins the internal Conservative Party contest to succeed her.