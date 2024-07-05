Many people in France and across the world are holding their breath as they await the outcome of the second round of French Presidential elections this weekend, amid renewed hope to stave off the far right.

In the first round, which took place earlier this month, anti-Islam, far-right politician Marine Le Pen stormed ahead.

This did not happen suddenly but took decades of pushing a carefully orchestrated anti-immigrant populist narrative. This effort has left an indelible stain on the electorate, which is ready to take its discontent with political traditionalism to the ballot box.

The present suspense has been caused by President Emmanuel Macron's gamble in dissolving the National Assembly and calling for new elections last month.

In response to Le Pen's recent strong showing, centrist and left-wing candidates appear to be forming an alliance to stop her from gaining too much traction in the government.

Many members of the majority, starting with the head of government Gabriel Attal and Macron, are asking voters of La France Insoumise (LFI) to vote for MPs from the centre bloc, while turning their backs against the National Rally and the parties on the left.

Bold strategy

The question is, will the strategy work?

Up until now, the National Rally had appeared to be in a good position to obtain the greatest number of elected officials.

But the withdrawal of more than 215 candidates from the left and the centre this week to avoid dividing the opposition vote could complicate the achievement of this objective.

Notably, even if Le Pen's National Rally (RN) captures the majority in the Assembly, it would not have complete freedom.

Firstly, because Macron would still be in office. This would allow him to save what's left of his party if the National Rally wins an absolute majority of seats.

If the far right leads the government, Macron could try to regain some sort of long-term political legitimacy by presenting himself as a guarantor of the Constitution, trying to protect the French from certain decisions of the extreme right.

Secondly, some of the RN's reforms could face challenges in the courts, especially if they deviate from constitutional texts or international treaties.

The most likely scenario now is that the RN obtains the largest number of elected officials, but does not reach the key threshold of 289 deputies to obtain a majority.

No majority

If this happened, it would still be possible for the party to form a government. Macron's coalition has been in power for two years now without having an absolute majority, for example.

However, the leaders of the RN prefer to avoid this scenario and Jordan Bardella has even affirmed that he would not become prime minister without an absolute majority. Nevertheless, the idea of ​​a different composition of the Assembly is starting to make its way into the party offices.

On Tuesday, Marine Le Pen raised the possibility that her party would obtain 270 deputies, or around 20 elected officials short of a majority. In this case, the majority could be supplemented with alliances.