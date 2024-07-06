Saturday, July 6, 2024

1851 GMT — The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said families in Gaza are facing dire circumstances with nowhere safe to seek refuge.

“Palestinian families in the #GazaStrip have nowhere safe to go,” said UNRWA on X.

The agency also quoted its spokeswoman in Gaza, Louise Wateridge, in an interview with The New York Times, saying: “It’s an endless cycle of death and displacement.”

“People express here that they are losing hope, they are losing the willpower, faced with another forced displacement and absolutely no certainty of safety,” Wateridge said.

“In terms of people’s ability to move, it’s been eight months of war, people are extremely fatigued, they’re exhausted, they’re malnourished.”

1815 GMT –– UK seeks balanced position on Israel and Gaza, says new foreign minister Lammy

Britain wants a balanced position on Israel's war in Gaza and will use diplomatic efforts to ensure a ceasefire is reached and hostages held by Palestinian resistance group Hamas are released, its new foreign minister David Lammy said.

Lammy is on a visit to Germany, his first international trip following the Labour Party's thumping victory in Britain's election on Friday.

"The time has come for the United Kingdom to reconnect with the outside world," Lammy said in an interview in Berlin. "I want to get back to a balanced position on Israel and Gaza. We've been very clear that we want to see a ceasefire ... We want to see those hostages out."

1807 GMT — 16 killed in strike on school: Gaza health ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering killed 16 people.

The ministry, which condemned the strike as an "odious massacre", said another 50 injured were taken to hospital from Al-Jawni school at Nuseirat in central Gaza.

The Israeli military made no immediate comment when approached.

The government's press office in Gaza said there were 7,000 people sheltering at the school.

1737 GMT –– Source close to Hezbollah says Israeli strike kills member in east Lebanon

A source close to Hezbollah said an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in eastern Lebanon, killing an official from the Iran-aligned group, with tensions high between the foes.

"A local Hezbollah official" was killed in an "Israeli drone" strike on a vehicle near the eastern city of Baalbek, the source close to the group said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported one person was killed when an "enemy drone" targeted a vehicle in the Shaat area, around 15 kilometres (nine miles) north of Baalbek.

The area is around 100 kilometres from Lebanon's southern border with Israel.

1733 GMT –– UK police arrest 5 during pro-Palestinian rally in London

Five individuals were arrested during a pro-Palestinian march in London, the first of its kind under the new Labour government.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians since last October and left most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

The event, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, saw participants assemble at Russell Square and proceed through the city, culminating with speeches near Portcullis House.

The Metropolitan Police, which deployed 700 officers to manage the demonstration, confirmed the arrests.

1713 GMT –– Houthis report fresh US-UK airstrike in western Yemen

US and British warplanes launched an air strike in Kamaran Island in Al-Hudaydah province, the Houthis said.

“American and British aggression aircraft launched an air strike on Kamaran Island,” the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

Kamaran is the largest island off Yemen's coast, administratively belonging to the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah.

1543 GMT — Israel strikes Gaza shelter school, kills 14 Palestinians

At least 14 people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al Nuseirat in central Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency said.

1418 GMT — Israeli army kills Palestinian detainees following their release in Gaza

Hours after being released by Israel, Palestinian detainees were killed and several others injured after being targeted with an artillery shell in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza, Anadolu has learned.

A Palestinian survivor who was among those released told the news agency that the Israeli army released approximately 15 Palestinians.

“We were workers securing aid trucks and were arrested four days ago in the Gaza airport area, east of Rafah while awaiting their arrival,” he said.

The released detainee, who chose to remain anonymous, said that “upon reaching the main road in Rafah city, Israeli soldiers fired a shell at us, resulting in the deaths and injuries of approximately seven individuals. The other workers fled the area."

1321 GMT — Hamas demands firm international stance on Israel’s ‘massacres’ against journalists in Gaza

Hamas urged the international community to take decisive action against Israel's targeting of journalists in Gaza, as another five correspondents were killed in the enclave.

In a statement, it condemned the "massacre" perpetrated by Israeli forces, accusing them of disregarding international laws that safeguard journalists and enable them to work in conflict zones.

The group also urged journalists, media professionals, and international media organisations to support Palestinian journalists, provide them with all necessary assistance, and expose Israel's actions.

1227 GMT — Egyptian, Syrian leaders discuss situation in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Syria's Bashar al Assad discussed the ongoing Gaza war that has persisted for about nine months and the "dangers" posed by the escalating conflict in the region.