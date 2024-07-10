Did US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller really "smirk" while discussing the Gaza death toll during a media briefing?

Many think so, and the video of his facial expression also appears to buttress the allegation of insensitivity by one of the highest-ranking officials on Capitol Hill.

During a State Department briefing on Tuesday, Miller was asked about the new death figures in Gaza, which were mentioned in a recently published report by the medical journal The Lancet.

The report stated that although the official death toll since October 7 stands at nearly 38,200, according to Gaza government sources, it could be as high as 186,000, or around eight percent of Gaza's pre-war population.

When journalist Said Arikat asked about this number, Miller responded by saying that the Biden administration was aware that the death toll in Gaza "could very well be more" than what has been reported.

Another journalist in the conference room, Sam Husseini, then accused Miller of having an inappropriate facial expression during his answer.

"You're smirking as you say that... are you aware?" Husseini said.

Miller subsequently gestured for the next question before stating that he wouldn't "entertain" this accusation.

One media outlet even described it as “creepy smirking” in a post on the micro-blogging site X.

Despite the growing number of civilian deaths and the near-total destruction of Gaza, the US has stood behind Israel and provided the Jewish state with material and moral support in its genocidal war on Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden’s occasional lip service about the death toll in Gaza has failed to nudge Israel towards a ceasefire despite growing calls globally to end what has turned out to be a systematic ethnic cleansing.

The true number

The Lancet report highlighted the difficulty in collecting accurate data due to the widespread destruction in Gaza.

The true number of casualties likely includes thousands still trapped under rubble and those who have succumbed to secondary effects of the war, such as malnutrition, disease, and lack of medical care.