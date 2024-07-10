The first batch of US-built F-16 fighter jets are already being transferred to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands and will be flying over Ukrainian skies this summer, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday, said a robust package for Ukraine will be unveiled over the next couple of days that will build a clear and strong bridge for Ukraine's NATO membership.

"I'm also pleased to announce that as we speak, the transfer of F-16 jets is underway, coming from Denmark, coming from the Netherlands," Blinken said.

"And those jets...will be flying in the skies of Ukraine this summer to make sure that Ukraine can continue to effectively defend itself against the Russian aggression."

Related Zelenskyy unsure about Trump's potential actions on Ukraine war if elected

Moscow renewed its aerial assaults on Ukraine's national power grid in the spring, causing sweeping blackouts.