Washington DC — During the three-day NATO summit in Washington, DC, significant side conversations on Israel's war on Gaza took place, potentially boosting the ongoing negotiations over ceasefire deal in Gaza, analysts observing the summit have told TRT World.

These discussions, which took place away from the main summit agenda, involved key stakeholders and mediators, hinting at a possible breakthrough in one of the world's most enduring conflicts, they said.

William Lawrence, a professor of political science and international affairs at American University, highlighted the potential for these discreet talks.

"Gaza was not an agenda item here, of course, but it was not off the radar.

"Since the US is one of the three lead mediators, and the Turks are one of the proposed guarantors of any ceasefire deal, there were most certainly side conversations going on over Gaza between the Americans and some Israel-Palestine-oriented countries on the margins of this summit," Lawrence told TRT World.

Related Türkiye remains the strong link in NATO — experts at 'NATO Town Hall'

'Türkiye lending a hand'

The NATO summit itself was as good as summits get, with member states emerging stronger in their support for Ukraine. Despite this, the Gaza issue managed to garner attention in the shadows of the formal proceedings, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip forcibly bringing it up during the summit.

Nizar Farsakh, who teaches international affairs at George Washington University, agreed with Türkiye's positive stance on the situation.