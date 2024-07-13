The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking a $13,000 settlement on behalf of a 12-year-old Muslim girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab, Canadian media has reported.

“For their part, the plaintiffs felt a feeling of injustice and exclusion,” according to the Commission, CTV News reported on Friday. “They remain worried about the effects of the situation in dispute for their daughter.”​​​​​​​

The controversy unfolded when an instructor at Montreal’s Karate Auto Defence Lamarre told the girl that unless she removed the hijab she would not be allowed to participate in class.

The instructor justified her decision by explaining that because of the karate martial arts philosophy, all students must wear the same uniform. The girl left in tears.

But Karate Canada, the national association, said head coverings are permitted.

Related 'India is not France,' say activists fighting to wear the hijab in schools

Basic human right