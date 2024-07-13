Israeli strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory has killed at least 90 people, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

More than 300 others were wounded in the strike on Al Mawasi camp, the ministry said on Saturday, condemning a "brutal massacre."

It came as the Israeli military pursued attacks in central Gaza with artillery fire and drone strikes, while Palestinian medics said one bombing killed a father and his three daughters.

Palestine Red Crescent medics said the strike on a home in Deir al-Balah city killed Rital al-Raey, five, Mai, eight, Leila, nine and their 40-year-old father Mohammed al-Raey.

Their bodies were taken to the city's al-Aqsa hospital, the medical workers said.

Images showed ambulances arriving at the hospital with wounded. One man carried the apparently lifeless body of a child, whom he placed on the floor beside others.

Related Over 60 bodies retrieved from under rubble in Shejaiya after Israeli attack

Strikes