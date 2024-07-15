More than 100 students have been injured across Bangladesh in clashes between those protesting to end a quota system for government jobs and others loyal to the ruling party, police and witnesses said.

The Monday protests mark the first significant demonstrations that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has faced since she won a fourth straight term in an election in January boycotted by the main opposition.

Thousands of anti-quota protesters and members of the student wing of Hasina's Awami League hurled rocks and fought each other with sticks and iron rods at universities across the country, including Dhaka, police and witnesses said.

Students were injured on several campuses, police officials said.

The protesters called for marches and rallies to continue across the country to press their demands.

Governments comments'