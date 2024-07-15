WORLD
Clashes over government job quota injure over 100 students in Bangladesh
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud stated efforts to turn the anti-quota movement into an anti-state movement by exploiting the emotions of young students won't be allowed to succeed.
Anti-quota protesters and students backing the ruling Awami League party clash on Dhaka University campus in Dhaka / Photo: AFP
July 15, 2024

More than 100 students have been injured across Bangladesh in clashes between those protesting to end a quota system for government jobs and others loyal to the ruling party, police and witnesses said.

The Monday protests mark the first significant demonstrations that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has faced since she won a fourth straight term in an election in January boycotted by the main opposition.

Thousands of anti-quota protesters and members of the student wing of Hasina's Awami League hurled rocks and fought each other with sticks and iron rods at universities across the country, including Dhaka, police and witnesses said.

Students were injured on several campuses, police officials said.

The protesters called for marches and rallies to continue across the country to press their demands.

Governments comments'

The protests began earlier this month after the High Court ordered the government to restore 30 percent job quotas for the descendants of freedom fighters.

They have continued despite Bangladesh's top court suspending that order for a month last week.

The protests intensified on Sunday night after Hasina refused to meet the students' demands, stating that the issue was now before the court.

Hasina said those who oppose job quotas for relatives of freedom fighters are the 'Razakar', which collaborated with the Pakistani army during the 1971 War of Independence.

Her comments led thousands of students to leave their dormitories on the Dhaka University campus at midnight to protest.

"An attempt is being made to transform the anti-quota movement into an anti-state one using the emotions of young students," said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. "The government will not allow an unstable situation to develop."

SOURCE:Reuters
