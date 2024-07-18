For months now, Israel has been bombing schools and school buildings with impunity during its war on Gaza. In the space of eight days this month, occupation forces attacked five separate schools, killing dozens of people sheltering inside.

This constitutes a deliberate attempt by Israel to destroy not only Gaza's centres of learning, but also future generations which include prospective students, entrepreneurs and intellectuals.

Here's why Israel finds Gaza's education system so threatening, and more about its destructive efforts.

Thriving students

Despite decades of Israeli violence in occupied Palestinian territories, Palestine boasts one of the highest literacy rates in the world - 97.7 percent in 2023.

This is a remarkable achievement given that since 1948, Palestinians have endured displacement, occupation of their territories and the proliferation of Israeli settlements which are illegal under international law.

Education is highly important to Palestinians, many of whom are displaced. In the context of bombardments, displacement and adversity, education has long served as a source of hope and opportunity, giving Palestinians a path to make valuable contributions to society and increase their station in life.

Despite living under occupation, Palestine has produced world-renowned intellectuals such as technology entrepreneur and social activist Abeer Abu Ghaith and Lila Abu-Lughod, who have made significant contributions in fields such as ethnographic research, anthropology and leveraging tech for employment generation in fragile regions.

This rich tradition also includes former figures such as educator and writer Refaat Alareer, who was killed by Israeli air strikes in December 2023. Alareer was the co-editor of publications such as "Gaza Unsilenced" and "Gaza Writes Back," which highlight the resilience of Palestinians in the face of Israeli oppression.

For Israel, this entails a more resilient, educated and well informed Palestinian population which can further the cause of Palestinian statehood and scuttle Israel's narrative of being a victim of terrorism instead of a state sponsor.

A prosperous Palestine with social advancement which preserves Palestinian identity also threatens Israel. This was stated by Palestinian scholar Rami Khouri, who considered the third Palestinian generation to go into action against Israel's narrative. Israel also wants Gaza to be solely dependent on it for survival and that can only be ensured if the population is left uneducated, unaware and lacking civic sense.

This is why Palestine's solid educational foundations are being systematically eroded as Israel bombards schools with impunity.

This constitutes educational apartheid or "scholasticide," a term coined by Palestinian professor Dr. Karma Nabulsi to describe the systematic destruction of Palestinian education by Israel.

Deliberate targets