At least 40 Haitian migrants died and several others were injured after a boat they were travelling in caught fire off Cap Haitien, on the northern coast of Haiti, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said.

“IOM deeply laments the death of at least 40 migrants after a boat caught fire off the coast of Cap Haitien, Haiti. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the migrants’ families and are working to assist the survivors of this tragedy,” the IOM said in a press release on Friday.

The boat that caught fire with more than 80 Haitians left the port of Labadee on Wednesday en route to the Turks and Caicos Islands. Forty-one migrants who were rescued by the Haitian Coast Guard are currently receiving medical care.

Eleven were hospitalised for treatment, including burns.

The fire apparently started when two drums of gasoline ignited, Civil Protection official Jean Henry-Petit said. The captain of the boat died in the tragic accident.

“This devastating event highlights the risks faced by children, women, and men migrating through irregular routes, demonstrating the crucial need for safe and legal pathways for migration,” said Gregoire Goodstein, IOM’s chief of mission in the country.

