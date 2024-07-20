A global tech outage that was related to a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike had affected nearly 8.5 million Microsoft devices, Microsoft said in a blog post.

"We currently estimate that CrowdStrike's update affected 8.5 million Windows devices or less than one percent of all Windows machines," it said in the blog on Saturday.

A software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off the air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking.

"While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services," Microsoft said in its blog post.