WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia captures two frontline villages in Ukraine: Moscow
In recent weeks Moscow has claimed to have taken a string of villages and settlements, many consisting of a handful of abandoned buildings.
Russia captures two frontline villages in Ukraine: Moscow
Moscow claims to have taken a string of villages and settlements, in recent weeks. /TASS / Others
July 21, 2024

Russia has said that its forces captured two frontline villages in Ukraine, Andriivka in the eastern Luhansk region and Pishchane in the northeast Kharkiv region.

Russian army units "liberated" the settlements of Andriivka and Pishchane "as well as occupied more favourable lines and positions," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The two villages are less than 20 kilometres from each other on a section of the frontline where Moscow has made grinding advances in recent weeks.

Andriivka, a village of fewer than 20 people, was one of the last settlements in the eastern Luhansk region that Kiev still controlled and had been a key target for Moscow.

Recommended

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Pishchane has also been in the Kremlin's sights because its capture could pave the way for Russia to reach the Oskil river which lies about 10 kilometres away.

Moscow claims to have taken a string of villages and settlements, many consisting of no more than a few streets and a handful of abandoned buildings, in recent weeks.

Neither side has been able to achieve a decisive breakthrough and both Moscow and Kiev say they are inflicting heavy casualties on the other, almost two and a half years after the war.

RelatedUkraine's Kharkiv faces fresh deadly attacks amid Russian advances
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'