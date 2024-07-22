On Sunday, US President Joe Biden made a statesmanlike decision to withdraw his candidacy for renomination. Without mentioning it, he acknowledged the public's legitimate concerns about his fitness for a second term and his party's realistic worries about his strength in the fall campaign.

He should be honoured for recognising his limitations, which of course are no fault of his own, and the risks they pose for the country.

How does the president's decision change the prospects in the November election? Truth be told, nobody really knows.

The events of 2024 are far beyond our country's historical experience. Although other presidents have taken themselves out of contention during the election year – Harry Truman in 1952, Lyndon Johnson in 1968 – none has ever made the decision so far into the year, in the summer, a month before the party's convention and just over 100 days before Election Day.

Remarkably, in 58 elections over 231 years, no major-party presidential or vice-presidential nominee has died or taken seriously ill during the campaign. The parties have never had to designate a replacement before.

Liability of age

The clearest case for the impact of the decision stems from its cause, the president's age. For almost a year, long before the 81-year-old's stumbling performance in the June debate, majorities of voters – and not just Republicans but independents and Democrats as well – have told pollsters of their worries about the president's ability to do his job.

Whatever the concerns they had about the stability and mental acuity of his opponent, who is three years younger – and voters also voiced them – they were eclipsed by the visible signs of Biden's age-related physical decline.

Voters' hesitation to support a man who might not be up to the demands of the job was a major drag on Biden's candidacy.

By retiring his bid for the nomination, Biden has now removed his age as an issue for voters, and even as a topic for discussion in the media.

The new Democratic nominee, whomever it might be, will be at least two decades younger. In a single stroke, moreover, Biden has transferred a liability of his campaign to the Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign.

Even eight years ago, when he was a mere lad of 70 years old, former President Donald Trump demonstrated behaviours associated stereotypically with old age – his craving for attention, his rambling train of thought, his crazy assertions – and his symptoms have only grown worse.

At 78, he is now the oldest man ever nominated for president, a year older than Biden in 2020. Biden's withdrawal turns the focus and public concern about the candidate's physical and mental condition onto Trump. It's much better for the Democrats that Trump faces scrutiny about his fitness for office rather than Biden.

Replacing Biden