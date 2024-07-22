Democrats have rapidly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris as she raced to secure the party's nomination to take on Donald Trump in November, in the wake of President Joe Biden's sensational exit from the race.

Armed with Biden's endorsement, the 59-year-old won the backing of a flood of Democratic leaders on her first full day of campaigning on Monday.

Ahead of a first trip to campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris presided over a White House celebration for championship college basketball teams.

She praised Biden as leaving a legacy "unmatched in modern history."

She did not reference her own sudden elevation to presidential candidate in the brief remarks.

But the symbolism of the current vice president having the White House to herself in the absence of Biden, who is nursing a Covid infection at his Delaware beach house, was striking.

Related Democrats race to replace Biden as Harris emerges leading contender

Unique opportunity

Earlier, a slew of heavyweight governors, including leaders once seen as potential hopefuls for the party's presidential nomination, added their backing.

"Let's win this," posted Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, announcing her support in tandem with the governors of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, also declared his support, making him one of the favourites to be picked as Harris's vice presidential running mate.