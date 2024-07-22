CLIMATE
Landslides wreak havoc, kill dozens in southern Ethiopia
Authorities in the Gofa district of Southern Ethiopia region say that women, children and local police are among the dead.
Authorities say search for survivors was "continuing vigorously". / Photo: AA
July 22, 2024

At least 55 people were killed in two landslides in a remote area of southern Ethiopia, local authorities said, warning that the death toll could rise.

"More than 55 bodies have been found from the landslides," a statement from the Gofa zone Communications Affairs Department said on Monday, quoting local chief Dagmawi Zerihun, who warned "the death toll could yet increase".

The first landslide occurred around 0700 GMT following heavy rains in the remote region, Dagmawi said.

He added that the search for survivors was "continuing vigorously".

"There was a heavy rain yesterday night and some people died from a landslide," said Kassahun Abayneh, the government spokesperson for Gofa district in the South Ethiopia regional state.

"In the morning, locals, including police, gathered at the site to save those who were affected by the first landslide" he added.

Meskir Mitku, the district general administrator of Gofa district in the Southern Ethiopia region, said women, children and local police were among the dead, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported.

Photographs on Facebook shared by EBC showed scores of people on a blank hillside searching for victims

Landslides in southern Ethiopia normally occur during the rainy season, which lasts from June to August.

The area has experienced tragic landslides previously, with at least 32 people being killed in 2018 after two separate landslides within a week of each other.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
