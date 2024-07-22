At least 55 people were killed in two landslides in a remote area of southern Ethiopia, local authorities said, warning that the death toll could rise.

"More than 55 bodies have been found from the landslides," a statement from the Gofa zone Communications Affairs Department said on Monday, quoting local chief Dagmawi Zerihun, who warned "the death toll could yet increase".

The first landslide occurred around 0700 GMT following heavy rains in the remote region, Dagmawi said.

He added that the search for survivors was "continuing vigorously".

"There was a heavy rain yesterday night and some people died from a landslide," said Kassahun Abayneh, the government spokesperson for Gofa district in the South Ethiopia regional state.

Tragic landslides