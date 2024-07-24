Eighteen people were killed when a passenger plane crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu with the pilot surviving, police in the Nepali capital said.

The Saurya Airlines flight was carrying two crew and 17 of the company's staff members for a test flight, Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki said on Wednesday.

"The pilot has been rescued and is being treated. It is not possible to confirm the status of others on board right now. Many have not survived," he added.

Images of the aftermath shared by Nepal's military showed the plane's fuselage split apart and burnt to a husk.

Around a dozen soldiers in camouflage were standing on top of the wreckage with the surrounding earth coated in fire retardant.

The plane crashed at around 11:15 am (0530 GMT), the military said in a statement, adding that the army's quick response team had been lending assistance with rescue efforts.

News portal Khabarhub reported that the airplane had caught fire after skidding on the runway.

The plane was scheduled to fly on Nepal's most trafficked air route between Kathmandu and Pokhara, an important tourism hub in the Himalayan republic.

Related Explained: Why air travel can be fatal in Nepal

Saurya Airlines exclusively flies Bombardier CRJ 200 jets, according to its website.