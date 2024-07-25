Turkish military provider Aselsan is aspiring to rank among the top defence companies worldwide by 2030 through technology roadmaps, faster operation, digital transformation, and more.

“The aim of our 2030 program is to place Aselsan among the top 30 defence firms worldwide from its current position of 47 within seven years,” said CEO Ahmet Akyol, as Aselsan made its debut at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom.

"Towards that goal, we are working day and night to ensure our success," Akyol added.

The defence firm showcased more than 50 products in six different categories at Farnborough, including avionic systems, electronic warfare solutions, electro-optical cameras, radar systems, and communications technologies.

Aselsan, established 49 years ago, is one of Türkiye’s leading defence companies, providing solutions for land and sea platforms to their country’s armed forces and other clients worldwide.