WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish defence giant Aselsan targets top 30 global ranking
"Towards that goal, we are working day and night to ensure our success," says CEO Ahmet Akyol.
Turkish defence giant Aselsan targets top 30 global ranking
“Aselsan has reached an annual revenue of $2.5 billion, with offices, factories, and operations in 18 different countries, while boasting 16 subsidiaries in Türkiye,” boasts CEO Ahmet Akyol. / Photo: AA Archive
July 25, 2024

Turkish military provider Aselsan is aspiring to rank among the top defence companies worldwide by 2030 through technology roadmaps, faster operation, digital transformation, and more.

“The aim of our 2030 program is to place Aselsan among the top 30 defence firms worldwide from its current position of 47 within seven years,” said CEO Ahmet Akyol, as Aselsan made its debut at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom.

"Towards that goal, we are working day and night to ensure our success," Akyol added.

The defence firm showcased more than 50 products in six different categories at Farnborough, including avionic systems, electronic warfare solutions, electro-optical cameras, radar systems, and communications technologies.

Aselsan, established 49 years ago, is one of Türkiye’s leading defence companies, providing solutions for land and sea platforms to their country’s armed forces and other clients worldwide.

RelatedTurkish defence firms debut cutting-edge innovations at London exhibition
Recommended

Significant progress in aviation

Speaking to reporters at the event, Akyol highlighted that Aselsan makes strategic investments to contribute to the Turkish economy with the firm’s high-tech production.

“We export products worth $2,000 per kilogram, and our investments boost Türkiye’s international cooperation,” he noted.

“Aselsan has reached an annual revenue of $2.5 billion, with offices, factories, and operations in 18 different countries, while boasting 16 subsidiaries in Türkiye,” the CEO said, adding that Aselsan will continue strides to achieve its targets with a high-tech and innovation-oriented approach.

Akyol further noted that Türkiye has made significant progress in aviation in recent years, reaching a point where the nation now exports unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, airplanes, and even homegrown satellites, with the active participation and collaboration of Aselsan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel