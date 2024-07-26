The Palestinian group Hamas has urged the US to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war on Gaza, accusing him of repeatedly obstructing the negotiations.

In response to US Vice President Kamala Harris' comments on Washington's commitment to addressing Gaza's suffering, Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, denounced the US claims as a "renewed falsehood."

In a statement, Rishq argued that if Washington genuinely wanted to end the war, it would "withdraw its military, security, political, and intelligence support from Israeli forces."

"Harris is launching her election campaign with falsehoods, ignoring the human rights she professes to uphold and the right to resist occupation as supported by international law," said Rishq, noting that "her distorted perspective favours the Zionist entity (Israel) and undermines the rights of our Palestinian people."