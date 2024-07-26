Celebrating its reputation as a cradle of revolution, Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century on Friday with a rule-breaking opening ceremony studded with stars and fantasy, showcasing the city’s resilience.

Organisers, on the other hand, face mounting criticism over logistical failures including long queues, ticketing problems and inadequate security.

Athletes and spectators alike are expressing frustration with the event's management, as concerns grow over the safety and experience of those involved.

Organisation problems, long queues

Thousands of spectators faced significant delays and frustrations at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony due to long queues and ticketing issues, with some gates opening two hours late.

Attendees like German film producer Michael Ohoven and Paris resident Fabienne Guez voiced their anger over the poor organisation despite the high ticket costs.

"I paid 1,600 euros ($1730) for my ticket. Honestly, it's a disgrace," said Guez, 57, who lives in Paris, as she waited for information.

"The organisation sucks," Ohoven added.

The chaos led to at least one person needing medical attention, raising concerns about the logistical challenges and overall spectator experience.

Lack of stadium security

The opening match of the 2024 Olympic football tournament between Morocco and Argentina descended into chaos just two days before the Games officially began.

However, the match was marred by unprecedented disturbances. Minutes before the final whistle, Moroccan fans stormed the pitch in protest of a late Argentine goal, hurling projectiles onto the field.

The controversial goal was subsequently overturned by VAR, resulting in a 2-1 victory for Morocco. Argentina's coach, Javier Mascherano, condemned the incident as a "scandal," describing it as far removed from the spirit of the Olympic Games.

Hijab ban

French authorities have ignited a fresh wave of controversy by prohibiting female athletes representing the host nation from wearing the hijab at the Olympics.

The decision, announced by then-Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera last September, has sparked widespread backlash, particularly among France's substantial Muslim population.

The measure discriminates against Muslim women and contradicts the spirit of inclusivity often associated with major sporting events.