France fullback Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended for 34 weeks and fined $32,589 (30,000 euros) after posting a racist video on social media, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said.

During the French team's tour of Argentina earlier this month, the 25-year-old Toulon player was filmed saying "the first Arab I come across, I’ll throw him a headbutt".

The FFR's Disciplinary Council ruled that Jaminet had “undermined the best interests of rugby”.

Eight of the 34 weeks can be replaced by a series of actions by the player, including alcohol and social media awareness and speaking at rugby schools "to promote the values ​​of sport relating to the fight against discrimination."